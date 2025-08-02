Los Angeles [US], August 2 (ANI): It's time to head back to 'A Quiet Place'! John Krasinski has officially confirmed the franchise's return with the much-awaited third installment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the update along with an ominous poster. Krasinski also revealed the release date for 'A Quiet Place III.'

The third film will be released in 2027.

John Krasinski, who earlier pulled off double duty by writing and directing the first two films, will return to the director's chair and will once again helm the story, reported Deadline.

While plot details for the film has been currently kept under wraps, it is likely that the alien-like creatures with very sharp hearing will return to hunt the humans.

It is yet to be seen if Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds will return in the sequel. They co-starred with Krasinski in the first film. Meanwhile, Kransinski is not likely to return following his character's death; however, fans can count on the franchise's flashbacks.

The first film introduced the Abbott family - the husband (Krasinski), his pregnant wife (Blunt), a deaf daughter (Simmonds), and a young son (Jupe), who fight to survive on the rural farmhouse overrun by the monstrous creatures.

Part II saw the wife and the children leaving the house after taking down one of the aliens in the wake of the husband's death.

The Quiet Place franchise has grossed more than $900 million worldwide across the three films, as per Variety.

According to Deadline, 'A Quiet Place III' is being produced by Krasinski and Allyson Seeger's Sunday Night Productions alongside Platinum Dunes. It serves as the actor-filmmaker's return to the franchise after the 2024 prequel, 'A Quiet Place: Day One.'

The spin-off depicted the early stages of the alien apocalypse seen in the original films.

Part III is set to hit theatres on July 9, 2027. (ANI)

