Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): The play 'Angry Alan' will feature John Krasinski in the lead role when it premieres Off-Broadway this June, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The dark comedy, written by Penelope Skinner, will be the first production at the newly named Studio Seaview, formerly the Tony Kiser Theatre.

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

Angry Alan is a one-man play directed by Sam Gold, known for An Enemy of the People and Romeo + Juliet. The play will begin performances on May 23, with its official opening night on June 11. It is scheduled to run for 10 weeks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the play first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018 before being performed in London and other cities worldwide. The story follows Roger, a man frustrated with his personal and professional life, who turns to an online activist, blaming feminism for men's struggles. Donald Sage Mackay co-created the play and previously performed in past productions.

Also Read | 'Kill Dill' Trailer: Anushka Sen Goes Embarks on Pursuit To Find Her Missing Sister in Upcoming Streaming Series.

Krasinski, best known for The Office, A Quiet Place, and his latest film IF, is no stranger to the stage. He last performed Off-Broadway in 2016 in Dry Powder alongside Claire Danes and Hank Azaria.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski shared his excitement about returning to the stage, saying, "I couldn't be more excited to be returning to Off-Broadway, and to be surrounded by such a force of talent in Penny and Sam is quite literally a dream scenario." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)