Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter John Legend labelled the 'Sexiest Man Alive' last year believes that fan-favourite Jason Mamoa may walk away with the crown in 2020.

According to Page Six, the 41-year-old Grammy winner Legend has enjoyed his time on top but is more than happy to pass the torch.

Also Read | Hardy Sandhu Birthday Special: Eclectic Prints, Neon Tones And Drop Dead Perpetual Swagger, This Punjabi Munda Delights!.

Legend told People Magazine, " It's been funny, it's been humbling, it's been all those things. I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can't take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously."

The 'All of Me' singer added, "I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Showik Chakraborty Dealt in Drugs; will Confront Him with Rhea Chakraborty, Says NCB to Court.

Legend believes the 'Aquaman' star Mamoa could be the one based on his own fanbase when it comes to the 2020 honouree.

As per Page Six, Legend admitted that out of the Twitter feedback, he thinks Mamoa is the celeb who stood out. He said, "I don't know, I do not know. Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Mamoa. That's the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)