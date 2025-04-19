Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Actor John Lithgow says he is aware about some people disagreeing with his casting as Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" series, but he is excited and will give his best.

Based on novels by J K Rowling, the upcoming series is described as a "more in-depth" adaptation of Rowling's books as compared to the eight-part film franchise.

“I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I'm not an Englishman, although I've played one on television. I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on 'The Crown' and did just fine," Lithgow said on BBC's The One Show.

"But yes, I mean, it's an enormous thrill. But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best," he added.

The character was previously portrayed by Richard Harris, Michael Gambon and Jude Law.

Other actors in the series are Janet McTeer, who will feature as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost in the role of Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

