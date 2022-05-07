Washington, May 7: Days after attending the Met Gala 2022, musician Jon Batiste has tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Jon took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. Hyungwon, Member Of MONSTA X, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

"Hey family, I woke up yesterday and tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote. In his note, Jon also mentioned that he will be missing his musical appearances on The Late Show and will postpone the premiere of 'American Symphony' at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Jon Batiste Tests Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Batiste (@jonbatiste)

"To keep my family, my friends and our loyal fans safe, I will be absent from @colbertlateshow and will also unfortunately have to postpone the premiere of AMERICAN SYMPHONY at Carnegie Hall which - as many of you know - I have been working on for years," he added.

Jon even thanked his team for supporting him through thick and thin. "Thank you to my incredible team and all the musicians who have been on this journey with me. I look forward to the day I can share the stage with you all again and share this work with the world. Stay safe out there," he concluded.

As soon as Jon shared the news, fans chimed into the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. "Take care Jon," a social media user commented. "Sending love and wishing you swift recovery," another one wrote.

Apart from his musical concerts, Jon is also looking forward to making his feature acting debut with Warner Bros' upcoming adaptation of The Colour Purple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)