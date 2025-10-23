Legendary performer Jon Bon Jovi is all set to hit the stage once again, three years after his vocal cord surgery. The iconic rock band, Bon Jovi, recently announced the Forever Tour, marking a return to touring after lead singer Jon Bon Jovi's 2022 vocal cord. Jon Bon Jovi ‘Persuades’ Woman Not to Jump Off Bridge in US’s Nashville, Video Surfaces.

As per Variety, the Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in July 2026 with four dates at Madison Square Garden in NYC before heading to the U.K. and Ireland for Bon Jovi's first shows there since 2019, including one at London's Wembley Stadium.

Excited about the upcoming gigs, Jon Bon Jovi in a statement said, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement -- joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together."

He added, "I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience -- I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I've spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!"

Bon Jovi will release the "Legendary Edition" of its 16th studio album "Forever" on Friday, featuring tracks reimagined by some of today's top artists including Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne and more.