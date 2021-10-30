Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): 'The Crown' fame Josh O'Connor and 'Normal People' star Paul Mescal are set to feature in the upcoming romantic film titled 'The History of Sound', an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story.

As per Variety, principal photography will begin in summer 2022, predominantly in the US and on location in the UK and Italy.

Produced by End Cue, the story will follow two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O'Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen.

An official description of the film reads, "In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the US, both men are deeply changed."

'The History of Sound' is based on the eponymous Pushcart Prize-winning story by American author Ben Shattuck, which is available to read online in the literary journal The Common.

CAA Media Finance will handle US sales while Embankment will introduce the project to international buyers ahead of next week's virtual American Film Market. Film4 are co-financing the production.

The project will be produced by End Cue's Andrew Kortschak and Lisa Ciuffetti alongside Andrea Roa.

Speaking about the upcoming romantic drama, Hermanus said, "I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck's flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen."

"Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told -- it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over," the director added.

O'Connor's breakout role was playing a Yorkshire sheep farmer in the gay love story 'God's Own Country' from director Francis Lee. He is a recent Golden Globe and Emmy winner and recently received a third BAFTA nomination for his role as Prince Charles in Netflix's 'The Crown'.

His recent film credits include 'Mothering Sunday' alongside Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. He will next be seen in Frank Berry's 'Aisha' alongside Letitia Wright.

Meanwhile, Mescal delivered a BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated performance in the BBC's 'Normal People', alongside actor Daisy Edgar-Jones.

He most recently starred alongside Olivia Colman in Venice Film Festival winner 'The Lost Daughter', directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. He also stars in the forthcoming Benjamin Millepied adaptation of 'Carmen', as well as 'God's Creatures' for A24, which are both in post-production. (ANI)

