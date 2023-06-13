Fukrey 3 which was originally scheduled to release on September 7, was then shifted to a November 24 release, and has now once again been shifted to release on December 1 this year. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and has two prequels, Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, both of which also starred Ali Fazal. But Ali will not be seen in the third installment. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Not Being Part of Fukrey 3, Says ‘Once a Fukra, Always a Fukra’.

Watch Fukrey 3 Release Update:

IT’S OFFICIAL… ‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… On the 10th anniversary of #Fukrey, the team behind #Fukrey3 - the third instalment - announces the new release date: 1 Dec 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar.#PulkitSamrat… pic.twitter.com/RCLGabkmYS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2023

