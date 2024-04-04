Marvel Studios has roped in Emmy-winning actor Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in its much-awaited Fantastic Four movie. Garner, best known for performances in Ozark, The Americans and the feature film The Assistant, will star alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn in the movie, which will be directed by Matt Shakman. According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Garner's character is called Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics. The Fantastic Four Confirms Main Cast and Release Date; Upcoming MCU Film to Release on July 25, 2025 (View Pic).

The Fantastic Four will mark the entry of the superhero quartet — Pascal's Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Quinn), and Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing — into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), after 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company in 2019. The Fantastic Four Revealed! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Confirmed for Marvel Superhero Movie; Check Out 'Valentine's Day' Poster.

Julia Garner to Play Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four

The character of Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer Shakman of WandaVision fame will direct The Fantastic Four from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Marvel Studios will release The Fantastic Four on July 25, 2025.