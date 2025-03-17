Los Angeles, Mar 17 (PTI) Actor couple Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom got married in a beach wedding in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend.

According to photos obtained by entertainment website TMZ, the duo can be seen dancing and hugging on the beach.

Theroux, 53, sported a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket and Bloom, 30, wore a flowy white dress.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2023 when they were spotted at a Netflix event together. They were then clicked sharing a kiss months later in August during a romantic date.

Theroux and Bloom made their first appearance as a couple on the red carpet of the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. They got engaged months later in August 2024.

While this is Bloom's first marriage, Theroux was previously wedded to "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

