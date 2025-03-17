Millions of Indians celebrated Holi on Friday, March 14, 2025. The vibrant festival of colours marks the arrival of spring and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Just a few days after this year's Holi celebrations, a television actress filed a complaint against her co-star, accusing him of harassment at a Holi party in Mumbai, according to reports. In her complaint, the 29-year-old actress who works in an entertainment channel, stated that her colleague, who was intoxicated, forcibly applied colours on her. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Make Separate Appearances at Raveena Tandon’s Holi 2025 Bash Amid Breakup Rumours (Watch Video).

Actress Says He Said ‘I Love You’ While Applying Colours

The actress who has worked in multiple TV serials and is currently associated with an entertainment channel recounted the incident to the police. In her complaint, she said that her 30-year-old co-actor who was also present at the Holi party was drunk and behaved inappropriately with other women at the event. As per the complaint, the actress avoided the accused and stepped away, hiding behind a stall. Despite this, the accused allegedly followed her and forcefully grabbed her to apply colour. She also said that he made inappropriate advances by saying, "I love you. Lets see who can stop me from getting to you."

The incident took place at the rooftop party in Mumbai's Jogeshwari, which was hosted by her company and marked several people in attendance. The actress also said that he inappropriately touched her, even though she was pushing him away. She revealed that the incident had left her "mentally shocked". 'Delhi-Women Match Made in Hell': Woman Journalist Harassed on Street While Returning Home From Lajpat Nagar, Narrates Horror in Viral Video.

The police have registered a case under section 75 (1) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and issued a notice to the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

