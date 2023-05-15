After Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, the makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller announced a new addition to the team. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. Jyotika is to be a part of Vikas Bahl's next. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. R Madhavan Joins Ajay Devgn for Filmmaker Vikas Bahl's Untitled Supernatural Thriller!.

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years. With R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high.

Recently, Madhavan was announced as the new cast of the film. Madhavan will be essaying a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space. R Madhavan Joins Ajay Devgn’s Supernatural Thriller; Yet-to-Be-Titled Film to Be Shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

JYOTIKA JOINS AJAY DEVGN - R MADHAVAN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER… #Jyotika returns to #Hindi films after two decades, will share screen space with #AjayDevgn and #RMadhavan in #PanoramaStudios’ supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl… The film - not titled yet - will go on… pic.twitter.com/O5mjMis7ZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2023

The film will be produced by the Drishyam 2 makers Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat and Ajay himself under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The producers are all set to increase this excitement, ensuring a powerhouse star cast! More details about the film have not yet been disclosed.