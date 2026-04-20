Los Angeles [US], April 20 (ANI): A BigBang world tour is finally happening! The popular K-pop group, featuring members Taeyang, G-Dragon, and Daesung, has announced their much-awaited new world tour at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the group teased fans about Coachella being just a point for a new chapter before bidding goodbye to the massive crowd. At the time, Daesung promised that the festival would mark a "reset" for the group.

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G-Dragon went on to announce the group's 20th anniversary tour for later this year.

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While not many details have been revealed about the upcoming tour, G-Dragon promised that it would begin this August. However, he refrained from clarifying where the tour would kick off.

"Do not miss out, and stay tuned," G-Dragon told the crowd.

Following the announcement, the trio performed their song 'Still Life' to close their time at the festival.

BigBang was one of the final acts of the desert-set musical festival, taking the stage after Karol G's headlining set began at the nearby stage.

The K-pop band kicked off their set with a pair of iconic stage 'Bang Bang Bang' and 'Fantastic Baby'.

The set featured a series of hits and fan favourites, even their single 'Bae Bae' for weekend two. Coachella marks the first performance of the song in nearly a decade.

Each of the members in BigBang performed a solo song during the set. While Taeyang and G-Dragon performed their legendary duet 'Good Boy', Daesung delivered the Korean pop genre trot at Coachella.

With Weekend 2 wrapped for Coachella 2026, this year has had a number of surprise guest appearances from the likes of Madonna, SZA, Billie Eilish, Peso Pluma, Olivia Rodrigo, J Balvin, Snoop Dogg and Billy Idol. (ANI)

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