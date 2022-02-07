New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal is flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest happy pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor shared pictures from her Dubai vacation in which she can be seen looking flawless, wearing a yellow dress that shows her growing baby bump.

Also Read | Project K: Second Shoot Schedule of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Movie to Resume Soon.

She captioned the sunlit pictures as, "The sun touching my face like the softest caress.."

"Oh my goddddddd," a social media user wrote.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares a Beautiful Video From Mussoorie as He Enjoys Snowfall From the Window of a Car - WATCH.

"So beautiful," another added.

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they are expecting their first child in January this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)