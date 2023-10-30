Kajal Aggarwal Drops Lovey-Dovey Post on Insta to Wish Husband Gautam Kitchlu on Their 3 Years of Togetherness (Watch Video)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. The two often post lovely pics and videos of themselves on social media.

Agency News ANI| Oct 30, 2023 10:06 PM IST
Kajal Aggarwal Drops Lovey-Dovey Post on Insta to Wish Husband Gautam Kitchlu on Their 3 Years of Togetherness (Watch Video)
Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal on Monday extended heartfelt wishes to her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of their 3rd wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Kajal dropped a special video which she captioned, "Happy 3 years around the Sun, together, best friend ! @kitchlug," followed by a couple of red heart emoticons. Kajal Aggarwal Gives Sneak Peek of Her New Home As She Shares Precious Family Moments From Griha Pravesh Puja Ceremony (View Pics).

The video features several romantic pictures of the couple. Soon after Kajal dropped the post, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A user wrote, "Wowwww congratulations." Another user wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you." A fan commented, "Happy anniversary." Kajal Aggarwal Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Husband Gautam Kitchlu (View Post).

Check Out  Kajal Aggarwal's Lovey-Dovey Post:

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film Indian 2 which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996. Indian 2, on the other hand, went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

    Currency Price Change

