Kajal Aggarwal is on cloud nine as she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu along with son Neil performed griha pravesh puja ceremony. It is a ritual performed when a family enters their brand new home for the first time. The south beauty gave sneak peek of her new abode as she dropped numerous family moments from the solemn ceremony. Kajal, Gautam and their son opted for a coordinated look for the event. Pooja Hegde Buys Swanky New Range Rover Car Worth Rs 4 Crore on Dussehra (View Pic & Video).

Pics Of Kajal Aggarwal’s New Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)