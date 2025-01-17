Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actor Kajol bumped into her on-screen son Jibraan Khan at the screening of 'Azaad' film.

On Thursday night, Jibraan came to the special screening of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's film 'Azaad' in Mumbai.

While he was posing for shutterbugs on the red carpet, he saw Kajol arriving for the premiere in a car from the side of his eye.

An excited Jibraan rushed to her and hugged her warmly as Kajol smiled. The two interacted with each other for a bit before they went their separate ways.

Jibraan essayed the role of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's son Krish in Karan Johar's directorial ' 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Last year, Jibraan in an interview with ANI, walked down memory lane and shared one memory of him with King Khan that he always cherishes.

" Memories created with SRK Sir are still alive in my heart. Post 'K3G' I did an advertisement with him...I still remember how humbly he greeted my mother with adab on the set...During the shoot I also played with his children in his vanity...that time I felt like his own child...he did not behave differently at all," he recalled.

In 2024, Jibraan made his debut as a lead star in ' 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the rom-com also stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grewal. (ANI)

