New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol, who ringed in her 46th birthday recently, took to social media on Thursday to thank her dear ones, and followers for all the love they poured in on her special day.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor celebrated her birthday on August 5 and her bevy of admirers and friends from the industry flooded social media platforms with lovely messages.

The singer posted on Instagram a picture of her, nailing a pout, and wrote: "A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth."

"The kid in me loved the balloons," the actor said as she thanked her fans from around the world who had sent in personalised gifts to make her day special.

Along with the picture, the 'Dilwale' actor also had a note to herself as she turned a year older yesterday.

"Note to self - Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me," read the captions.

On her birthday, husband Ajay Devgn too shared a stunning throwback picture as he extended a heart-warming birthday wish to the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' actor. (ANI)

