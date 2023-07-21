Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K has surely become the talk of the town as the movie has made history by reaching San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. Now, a new picture of Prabhas and veteran actor Kamal Haasan dropped by the production house Vyjayanthi Movies is going viral and fans are reacting by looking at their favourite actors together.

The caption along with the picture reads, "The forces meet @ikamalhaasan, @actorprabhas. Wish you were with us today at San Diego, @amitabhbachchan sir.Can’t wait to see the magnificent frame of all our stalwarts ..#ProjectK”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu6deQkxzfD/

The picture caught the attention of netizens. One of them commented, “2 ultimate forces”

The pictures of Haasan receiving a warm welcome from the fans also went viral on social media. Prabhas’s look from the event left his fans in awe of him.

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Project K' unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas.

Sharing his look, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Here’s the first look of #ProjectK. Hope you all like it. Watch the first glimpse on July 20 (PST) and July 21 (IST)."

'Project K' is directed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. (ANI)

