Park Sung Hoon is our latest crush, or rather a crush we found again. Before Glory saw him turn evil, we formed a fondness for this man after watching Into The Ring. Hoon's chemistry with Nana is just off the charts in the series. We loved his dorky nerdy but supportive presence in the show. And then he went wild and became a perpetrator. Honestly, we loved him in that character as well but with Not Others, we have found our lost love back and so, we are swooning! Kwak Dong Yeon & Park Sung Hoon in Talks To Star in Upcoming Drama 'Queen of Tears'.

Now we will share a few pictures to tell you why Park Sung Hoon is making us fall for him again. He is just there and yet made the entire screen so lovable. This Is What "The Glory" Actor Park Sung Hoon Found The Most Difficult To Pull Off About His Role.

Those charming looks

Outnumbered and cute

Protective and kind

The unaware charm

And just existing!

Park Sung-hoon is great as an evil guy but when he puts the charm on, Hoon can make many run for their money. He is effortlessly good-looking and disarmingly handsome in a non-conventional way. Guess that's why he is our unique fantasy!

