Park Sung Hoon is our latest crush, or rather a crush we found again. Before Glory saw him turn evil, we formed a fondness for this man after watching Into The Ring. Hoon's chemistry with Nana is just off the charts in the series. We loved his dorky nerdy but supportive presence in the show. And then he went wild and became a perpetrator. Honestly, we loved him in that character as well but with Not Others, we have found our lost love back and so, we are swooning! Kwak Dong Yeon & Park Sung Hoon in Talks To Star in Upcoming Drama 'Queen of Tears'.

Now we will share a few pictures to tell you why Park Sung Hoon is making us fall for him again. He is just there and yet made the entire screen so lovable. This Is What "The Glory" Actor Park Sung Hoon Found The Most Difficult To Pull Off About His Role.

not Jinhee fixing her slip panty in front of Jaewon😭😭#NotOthersEP2 pic.twitter.com/3pSKv59cxZ — Mini Not Others👮‍♀️👼🦊 (@ayohelloitsMini) July 18, 2023

Those charming looks

Jinhee and Jaewon also coming enemy to lovers trope their tense chemistry is already chemistrying, can't wait to proceed more episodes to know how they can be lovers #NotOthersEP1 pic.twitter.com/JdhhqMDj6n — Mini Not Others👮‍♀️👼🦊 (@ayohelloitsMini) July 17, 2023

Outnumbered and cute

SOMEONE SAVE MY POOR JAEWON PLSSSS 😭😭😭😭 HE'S JUST TRYING TO DO HIS JOB 😭😭😭😭 #NotOthersEp2 pic.twitter.com/oapz0OBTCV — ran — son kyungchan enthusiast (@bdndcrzy) July 18, 2023

Protective and kind

The unaware charm

THE WAY SHE'S COMPLETELY IGNORING JINHEE AND ONLY HAS HER EYES ON JAEWON 😭😭😭😭 SHE'S JUST LIKE ME FR #NotOthersEp2 pic.twitter.com/q3jBqwmyLH — ran — son kyungchan enthusiast (@bdndcrzy) July 18, 2023

And just existing!

Park Sung-hoon is great as an evil guy but when he puts the charm on, Hoon can make many run for their money. He is effortlessly good-looking and disarmingly handsome in a non-conventional way. Guess that's why he is our unique fantasy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).