Legendary actor Kamal Haasan on Friday unveiled the statue of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, one of the top actors of his era in Vijayawada. Kamal Haasan along with East Constituency YSRCP in charge Devineni Avinash unveiled the statue of Krishna installed in Guru Nanak Colony. During media interaction, YSRCP East Incharge Devineni Avinash said, "It is a pleasure to unveil here the idol of Telugu people's favorite actor Krishna. Krishna is an actor who has made his mark in the Telugu industry." "On behalf of the people of the city, we thank the film industry. Special thanks on behalf of Krishna's family members to CM Jagan for helping to set up the Krishna statue within ten days," Devineni Avinash added. Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan Award. He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965. KH 234 Is Thug Life! Kamal Hassan Unveils Title of His Next Action Film by Mani Ratnam (Watch Promo Video).

He passed away on November 15, 2022, in Hyderabad due to health issues. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen Mani Ratnam's next. Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle X and shared his first-look poster to announce the title of his next. Earlier, the film was tentatively referred to as KH234, now it has been titled Thug Life. Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video. They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan." The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapping himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by a few men and they can be seen approaching him. Then, the camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look including a heavy moustache and beard. After working in Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film. Kamal Haasan Birthday: Thug Life Actor Inaugurates Water Serving Machine On His Birthday in Chennai.

Check out Kamal Haasan Honors Superstar Krishna with Statue Unveiling in Vijayawada:

Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film unveiled the title and the film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC). The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.