It's legendary actor Kamal Haasan's birthday today and to mark his special day he inaugurated a water serving machine that draws water from the air in Chennai's Egmore Children's Hospital. Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma. Subramanian and Minister PK Sekar Babu welcomed and participated in the event in the traditional way. Sharing his thoughts on the new project, the actor said, "More than a political business, it is a humanitarian one. Regardless of differences, it is time to bring all good people together. Honourable Ma. Subramanian and honourable Minister PK Sekar Babu have come here on humanitarian grounds, as have I. Here is a Vayu jal (air-water) machine, which we have been using for the past two years on the Raj Kamal office terrace, and I drink that water. We can consume pure water without scarcity. I trust that more than we, the government can do such things. Giving this machine to the hospital would encourage others to do the same in all hospitals, which will be beneficial."

He added, "This machine was created by Indians, Tamilians, and IIT (Madras). We can drink fresh water without fear of running out. Those here (Ministers) will take this and make sure this machine is installed. It's completed by my Kamal art centre, and I don't want political influence on this. Those who came here are not motivated by politics but by humanitarian concerns. I welcome everyone. Humanism does not require politics." Meanwhile, a day ahead of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam. Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle X and shared his first-look poster to announce the title of his next. After working in Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film. The film is billed to be a gangster drama.

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will be seen in Sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film unveiled the title and the film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC). Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the first glimpse which he captioned, "PROJECT -K is now #Kalki2898AD Here's a small glimpse into our world."Project K is now titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.