Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): It must be a productive Sunday for actor Kangana Ranaut as she started her day with horseback riding.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a video of her riding a horse in Mumbai. She can be seen sporting an orange polo shirt with black pants.

"Today morning horseback riding," she captioned the clip.

Netizens are quite impressed to see Kangana's horse-riding skills.

"Very nice...you are so good at it," a user commented.

"Woah...awesome," another one wrote.

Kangana had learned horseback riding a few years ago. In fact, in the film 'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi', she did her own stunts which involved horseback riding.

Speaking of Kangana's upcoming movie projects, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in her kitty. 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' is also in pipeline. (ANI)

