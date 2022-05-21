Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The audience's amazing response to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has impressed Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana congratulated the whole team for ending "Bollywood's dry spell at Hindi box office."

"Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office..Congratulations to entire team of the film @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has collected Rs 14.11 crore on its first day. On the other hand, Kangana's 'Dhaakad' witnessed a low start at the box office. While the final trade figures for 'Dhaakad' aren't out yet, initial estimates have indicated a disappointing opening for the film. (ANI)

