New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Taking a trip down memory lane, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared multiple never-seen-before pictures from her boarding school days.

Posted on Twitter by Kangana's team, one of the major throwback pictures was taken in 2003 with her then roommates, who still, as the actor says, are friends with her.

"How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie's Angles," the 'Queen' actor wrote.

Ranaut, along with her two friends, sported wearing similar attire, black-on-black as they posed for the camera.

While the other pictures were taken in 2006, after her debut hit movie 'Gangster' and is seen being crowned, on stage, by her teachers.

"and after Gangster in 2006 our principal ma'am Dr Sachdeva crowned me the pride of DAV," she tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut rose to fame in the 2006-released thriller 'Gangster'. Her performance in the flick garnered her a Filmfare Award for the best female debut. (ANI)

