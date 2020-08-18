Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been going through twists and turns on daily basis. The updates are coming in on daily basis with fresh accusations made by his family, friends and colleagues through statements and pictures. His family accused girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetment of suicide. She had also seeked transfer of FIR from Patna to Bihar regarding the case. Now, the judgement on the same will be given by Supreme Court on August 19, 2020 (Wednesday). NCW India Chairperson Demands Arrest of Bhojpuri Artist Vikash Gop For His Objectionable Songs on Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty Controversy.

A tweet by Bar & Bench reads as, "Supreme Court to pronounce its judgment on August 19 on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of FIR registered against her from Patna to Bihar in relation to the #SushantSinghRajput case." Check out the tweet below.

Read Update Here:

Supreme Court to pronounce its judgment on August 19 on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of FIR registered against her from Patna to Bihar in relation to the #SushantSinghRajput case.#SupremeCourt #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/sUxKc7YJOa — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress also recently denied of having any sort of connection or communication with Aditya Thackeray. The Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Government of Maharashtra, and an MLA of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has also been in the controversy post the actor's death. However, he had denied his involvement in the case whatsoever in one of the previous posts that he shared on social media.

