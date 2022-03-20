Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): Kanye West's performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards has been scrapped following his online posts.

A representative for the artist confirmed to Variety, claiming that the artist's team received a phone call on Friday night informing him he had been "unfortunately" removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his "concerning online behaviour."

While West was not among the first list of performers announced on Tuesday, he may have been a planned performer.

Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours this week after posting a racial slur directed at 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post after Noah discussed the ongoing feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, on his show.

Meanwhile, Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards ceremony. The award ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, as per Variety. (ANI)

