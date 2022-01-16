Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has a bone to pick with his ex Kim Kardashian's new love interest, Pete Davidson.

According to Fox News, on Friday, audio from an unreleased song featuring West and The Game was leaked and began circulating on Twitter. In it, West was heard rapping, "God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a--."

Reports say the song 'Eazy' is expected to be released on Friday night. It's unclear if the lyric will be included in the song's final version released to the public.

West, who changed his legal name to 'Ye' recently, has been promoting his collaboration with The Game on social media.

The 44-year-old rapper's jab hit the internet just days after Kardashian was photographed getting cozy with Davidson in public.

Kardashian and the 'Saturday Night Live' performer were seen slipping out the back door of Jon and Vinny's Fairfax in Los Angeles after enjoying an Italian-filled date night. Kardashian and Davidson were photographed holding hands during the outing. Kardashian and Davidson also shared a hug while making a pit stop at Rite Aid for ice cream.

Despite his recent public pleas to get his estranged wife back, West has been seemingly moving on with new flame Julia Fox. West was spotted out at dinner with Fox just a day after Kardashian's casual date night.

As per Fox News, the two enjoyed a meal at Delilah in Los Angeles and were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and others, according to reports. Fox and West were photographed kissing outside the restaurant.

West has been single since Kardashian filed for divorce in February. The former pair were married for nearly seven years and share four kids together. (ANI)

