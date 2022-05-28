Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): American rapper and record producer Kanye West, in a new song, has rapped that he feels like his kids are "borrowed" when he picks them up amid his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, West released a new song titled 'True Love' on Friday with late rapper XXXTentacion, who died in June 2018 at age 20.

West, in the song's first verse, rapped about his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, "Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow/ Wait when the sunset? I see y'all tomorrow/ Wait when I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed."

He continued, "When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those 'What are those?'"

Kardashian was married to West for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce. Although the former couple's custody battle is ongoing, she was declared legally single in March, as per Page Six.

Despite having romanced Julia Fox, Chaney Jones and more women post-split, West has been critical of Kardashian's relationship with former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson. (ANI)

