Karachi [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): Multiple roads were closed in Karachi's West and South districts on Monday, in view of the prevailing security situation due to countrywide protests for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Dawn.

The Dawn reported that 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad as protests erupted countrywide against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks.

The Pakistani law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation. Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was also implemented across Sindh. Section 144 of the PPC deals with "joining an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons".

Multiple road closure alerts were issued in the morning; the alerts cited "security" as the reason.

According to the Dawn, a road closure alert was issued at 8:51 am (local time)for both sides of the road from Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi, as well as both sides of MT Khan Road, from Jinnah Bridge towards PIDC and from PIDC towards Jinnah Bridge.

Traffic from Jinnah Bridge is being sent towards II Chundrigar Road as an alternative route. Traffic from Boat Basin was being U-turned at Mai Kolachi phatak and sent back, while traffic from PIDC was being sent back from Park cut, the statement said.

Another alert at 9:48 am (local time) announced the closure of both sides of Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road from PIDC Chowk towards the State Life Building, the Dawn reported.

As an alternative route, traffic from State Life is being sent towards Beaumont Plaza and traffic from PIDC is being sent towards Club Road, it added.

The Islamabad Police acccording to the Dawn, said, "Traffic police are present and managing the flow of traffic."

The protests come in the wake of Israeli-US strikes, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Commander, Ayatollah Khamenei.

The strikes, which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, come after months of close and joint planning with the US Armed Forces, IDF's Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

He added, "Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high"

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. (ANI)

