Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has apparently removed a remix of his song 'Nah Nah Nah' featuring DaBaby from streaming services.

According to Variety, the remix, which was released last year and also featured 2Chainz, disappeared from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal over the weekend.

DaBaby has now entered the third week of negative reaction to homophobic comments that he made onstage at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival on the weekend of July 23.

He has seen most of his live appearances canceled and has been publicly criticized by the LGBTQ organization GLAAD and artists ranging from Elton John to former collaborator Dua Lipa, among many others.

DaBaby has posted two semi-apologies that were criticized for their seeming lack of sincerity and apparently backtracked from one over the weekend by deleting it from his Instagram handle.

After Lollapalooza was the first festival to drop DaBaby from its lineup last Sunday, New York City music festival Governor's Ball followed suit, writing in a statement, "Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind."

Shortly thereafter, Austin City Limits, which is owned by C3 Presents, the same parent company as Lollapalooza, announced that DaBaby would no longer be performing at the Texas festival.

From there onwards, the domino effect continued, Day N Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Can't Wait Live!, Music Midtown and Parklife Festival have also cut DaBaby out of their lineups.

As of Thursday, Kansas' Hot 103 Jamz Summer Jam and New Jersey's Hot 97 Summer Jam remain the rapper's only upcoming festival appearances, as per Variety.

On the other hand, West has spent the past three weeks working on, but not releasing, his long-awaited 'Donda' album, which he has previewed twice, in dramatically different versions, at public listening events in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ANI)

