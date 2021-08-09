Over the last few years, we have seen a different side of the film industry. Filmmakers across the board have made sure that they give the audience what they want, which is powerful content. We have witnessed the boundaries between regional and mainstream cinema getting blurred. And now, with Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah is gearing up for release, we will get to see the mastery of the celebrated Tamil director Vishnuvardhan Kulasekaran for the first time in Hindi cinema.

After giving remarkable hits like Billa and Arrambam, he has now decided to bring the real-life story of late Captain Vikram Batra to our screens with Shershaah. The film shows the journey of Vikram Batra from a young boy to becoming a legend who can never be forgotten. In the Kargil War of 1999, Captain Batra battled on till he captured two important points at the LOC before he sacrificed his life to protect us. This important story had to be told. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.

With a project like this on the verge of its release, Vishnuvardhan will make a huge impact on the audience as well industry members in Bollywood.

Talking about this new chapter in his career, the director says in his exclusive conversation with LatestLY, "The story of Shershaah is something every Indian connects with. What Captain Vikram Batra did was heroic and while many are aware of his sacrifice, we wanted to make sure that they know the person as well."

Presented by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. With this film, Visnuvardhan reiterates the significance of a good narrative, irrespective of the language. “I never thought that my first Hindi film project would come with such a huge responsibility, but I am glad it did. I have always wanted to bring out stories that matter and all my Tamil movies also reflect that. That is what people are focusing on right, good stories. It doesn’t matter what part of India the tale comes from as long as they relate to it. There are no barriers between regional and Hindi cinema. Good content travels irrespective of language.”Vishnuvardhan concludes.

