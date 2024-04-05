Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma dropped a picture of himself posing with cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, teasing their appearance on the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streaming tomorrow.

Kapil Sharma on Friday posted a picture on Instagram with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, mentioning them in the caption and announcing that the episode would be available for streaming on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the promo for the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' was released, offering a sneak peek into what viewers can expect.

In the promo, Kapil asked if there are microphones on the stumps nowadays and if they ever get upset with someone. Rohit Sharma responded, "Kar bhi kya sakte hai, humare ladke sust murge hai. Bhaagte nahi hai." (What can we do, our boys are lazy chickens. They don't run.)

Kapil Sharma further asked, "Aapko kabhi kisi ne weird salaah di hai?" (Kapil Sharma asked if anyone had ever given Rohit Sharma weird advice.) Rohit chuckled and replied, "Airport pr aapne dekha hoga saare cricketer headphones laga kar jaate hai. Style thodi maarnte hai koi." (You must have noticed at the airport, all cricketers wear headphones while walking. They don't do it for style.)

In the previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were the first guests. With Sunil Grover and Ranbir Kapoor's funny romance and Kapil Sharma's comedic timing, viewers were entertained through the episode.

In the upcoming episode, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will be on the show. Besides them, the show will feature celebrities like Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and more. (ANI)

