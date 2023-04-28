Actor Jatin Goswami, who is known for his work in The Great Indian Murder, Delhi Crime 2, and others, shared his experience working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in the political thriller Garmi and how he got the opportunity to work in the web series. He said: "I have worked with Tigmanshu Sir before, and when he told me about his series Garmi during the time of Covid, my interview was conducted over Zoom. During the interview, Sir asked me directly if I could act, and I said 'yes, Sir'. He then told me about the role, and I said I would do it, to which he replied, 'come and join us'." Garmi Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Series on Gruesome Student Politics Is Gripping But Has No Novelty Factor (LatestLY Exclusive)

Jatin further shared how he bagged the project: "During the time when Covid was going on, we were sitting free at home. There was nothing to do, so I used to message everyone that if an opportunity arises, I can do some work. I had also messaged Sir, but he didn't see it at that time. However, after a few months, he messaged me saying that I had done a very good job on a project that he saw me working on."

Jatin is coming along with the cast of Garmi including Anushka Kaushik, and Vyom Yadav on The Kapil Sharma Show as a celebrity guest.