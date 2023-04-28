Jatin further shared how he bagged the project: "During the time when Covid was going on, we were sitting free at home. There was nothing to do, so I used to message everyone that if an opportunity arises, I can do some work. I had also messaged Sir, but he didn't see it at that time. However, after a few months, he messaged me saying that I had done a very good job on a project that he saw me working on." Tigmanshu Dhulia Shares How He Was Actively Involved in Student Activism at Allahabad University.
Jatin is coming along with the cast of Garmi including Anushka Kaushik, and Vyom Yadav on The Kapil Sharma Show as a celebrity guest. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
