Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' released a teaser for the next episode, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali to promote their new movie, 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Netflix on Monday shared a promo of the upcoming episode on their official Instagram account.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma enters the stage with them in a vehicle. He teases Parineeti right away, saying, "Pari yeh Raghav, Rajneeti karte karte Parineeti Parineeti kabse karne lag gaya (From when did Raghav started saying Parineeti instead of Rajneeti (politics))."

Parineeti blushes and giggles after hearing Kapil's comment. Diljit Dosanjh lightens the mood by singing a song from his upcoming film. Director Imtiaz Ali then talks about how Punjabis usually get in the mood in the evenings. Diljit quickly responds, saying, "Aksar hi log shaam mei mood mei aa jaate hai (People are in a mood in the evening)."

The caption of this promo read, "Ab hoga music, comedy aur masti ka blast jab aayenge @imtiazaliofficial's Chamkila ke star cast Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par."

As soon as the promo was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Audience wants to see you more, There should be 2 episodes per week on saturday- sunday like before."

Another user commented, "My fevorait comedy king Kapil sir."

"This episode will be more special," wrote a third user.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur

Makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthralls the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics.

Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12. (ANI)

