Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani held their roka ceremony on Saturday night in Mumbai, with the event attended by their families and close friends.

Members of the Kapoor family also joined the star-studded event, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita.

Bebo looked stunning in a blue and golden saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. The 'Jab We Met' actress completed her look with a neckpiece and bangles.

Karisma Kapoor wore a black and golden suit, while Ranbir Kapoor chose a black T-shirt with a matching blazer and pants. Neetu Kapoor was dressed in a pink and golden suit.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.' (ANI)

