Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Indo-Canadian singer Karan Aujla arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of his India tour.

He was snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport. Aujla looked extremely excited as he greeted paps with full swag.

Also Read | Maryam Faisal's X-Rated Video Leak: Fifth Pakistani Social Media Influencer Caught in Viral MMS Scandal Following Kanwal Aftab.

The tour is slated to kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on December 13, Delhi NCR on December 15, 17, 19, and the last stop being Mumbai on December 21. The tour also marks the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper's debut arena showcase in India.

Excited about the tour, Aujla reflected that his musical journey began in India, and his debut tour coming here completes a 'full circle.'

Also Read | 'Tears in My Eyes': 'Karan Arjun' Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gets Emotional As She Returns to India After 24 Years (Watch Viral Video).

He added that through this tour, he wants to celebrate the music connecting them and create an "unforgettable experience."

"This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It's where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special. Through this tour, I want to celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one. Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection," he stated in a press note.

Earlier this year, Karan Aujla created waves with his hit 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz'.

Before 'Tauba Tauba', Aujla has created hit songs such as 'Softly' and 'On Top' among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)