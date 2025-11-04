Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): 'White Brown Black', a hit song by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla', has been recreated for Ajay Devgn's film 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

On Tuesday, the song's video was unveiled, and it featured actor Meezan Jafri shaking a leg to the peppy lyrics.

Check out the track '3 Shaukk' here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQn61UeEUFe/?hl=en

Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, the lyrics of this peppy track are penned by Jaani and Karan, with music composed by Avvy Sra. The choreography, directed by Ganesh Acharya, adds an extra dose of energy to this party anthem.

Talking about 3 Shaukk, singer and composer Avvy Sra said, "Karan and I have always enjoyed creating music that we truly connect with and that our listeners can vibe with. We are happy this song is now a part of De De Pyaar De 2 album and our fans will give it love all over again." Lyricist Jaani shared, "This song is a pure vibe, it carries raw Punjabi energy with a modern touch. The response so far has been unreal, and now with De De Pyaar De 2, it's about to hit another level. This one is for everyone, who live life on their own beat."

Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025. It stars Ajay Devgn, Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in key roles. (ANI)

