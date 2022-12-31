Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar is looking forward to creating more films in 2023.

On New Year's Eve, Karan took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring iconic scenes from his directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name is Khan', 'Student of the Year' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Concludes Her 2022 With a Roundup Video Filled With 'Films, Travels, Laughs, Meals, Coffees' and More! – Watch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1AxQXBWW2/?hl=en

The video also shows his candid moments from the sets of his films made in past and BTS moments from his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Also Read | The Crown: Olivia Colman Stole a Stamp With Her Face on It From the Set of the Netflix Series.

"2023 is going to be a year filled with what I love the most and with the utmost gratitude - what I love TO DO the most too...CINEMA! Lights, camera and here we go," he captioned the post.

'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' stars Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. The film is touted to be a romantic drama.

TV actors Arjit Taneja, Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani are also part of the 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'.

The film was mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)