Entertainment News | Karan Johar Joins Bhumi Pednekar's #OneWishForTheEarth Campaign, Says 'Teaching Yash and Roohi to Conserve Water Too'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Raising awareness on the importance of water conservation, filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday came forward to support actress Bhumi Pednekar's 'Climate Warrior' initiative and revealed that he has been teaching his kids Roohi and Yash to conserve water.

The initiative launched by Pednekar aims to address several issues affecting the climate through a campaign called 'One Wish For The Earth'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video message with a beautiful caption, which says, "Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci. My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practising for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It is time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior."

In the video, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker can be heard saying, "What is my one big wish for Earth? Well, this is something that I have tried to implement with my children (Yash and Roohi) is - Water Conservation, preservation of water resources. We tend to take that for granted, we tend to misuse the power we have, the power of water."

The 48-year-old filmmaker further urged people to save water and advised them -- "So, shut your taps, open your minds and make sure you conserve water which is a hugely critical and important resource for our beautiful planet Earth and let's make sure that we decide that our Earth is our home. Eventually, we all want to protect our homes. I am a Climate Warrior, are you?"

Later Pednekar reacted to Karan's post and said, "Conservation of water is a very pressing issue... and teaching our future generations about its importance is something we should all work towards! #OneWishForTheEarth #ClimateWarrior." Ahead of the World Environment Day which is to be celebrated on June 5, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar also joined Bhumi's initiative and pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature. (ANI)

