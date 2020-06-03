Did Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-Husband, Satyadeep Misra Just Confirm his Relationship with Masaba Gupta?

Satyadeep Misra dating Masaba Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Famous fashion designer, Masaba Gupta has found love once again or so it seems. Neena Gupta's darling daughter is supposedly in a relationship with No One Killed Jessica actor Satyadeep Misra and while they haven't made it official yet, his recent Instagram stories have a story to tell. The actor earlier took to his social media account to share multiple stories with his rumoured ladylove and if that doesn't confirm his relationship status, then we don't know what will. Masaba Gupta Dating Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-Husband Satyadeep Misra?

Satyadeep shared a couple of pictures of Masaba while the designer looked all occupied with her work. She has recently launched her own perfume line in collaboration with Nykaa and can be seen too engrossed with her pre-launch work. The fact that he finally shared her pictures on his IG story is a loud proud in itself and it only makes us happier. Previously, the designer too had shared his pictures while modelling for one of her unisex masks and guess, they realised it's time they come out of their shell and make their relationship official. Ace Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta and Producer Madhu Mantena Granted Divorce by Mumbai Court.

There were also reports that the couple is currently observing quarantine together in Goa. Masaba was previously dating producer Madhu Mantena and the duo was granted a divorce in March 2020. Satyadeep was meanwhile married to Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari before they decided to part ways mutually.