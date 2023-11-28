Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday penned down a long emotional note as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. Taking to Instagram, KJo dropped a special collage video that had a few scenes from the film and the track "Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai" playing in the background. He captioned the post, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone's hearts." He also revealed that Kal Ho Naa Ho was the last film his father (Yash Johar) was a part of from the Dharma family. "For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you," he added. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan Blames Karan Johar for Attacking Married Men, Sidharth Says ‘We Have Just Got Married, Make Sure Our Relationships Remain Intact’.

KJo also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for creating such a beautiful film. "And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts," he concluded. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary? Karan Johar Calls Shah Rukh Khan Eternal ‘Jawan’, Says ‘He Is The One Who Created Love In Hindi Cinema’.

View Karan Johar's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.