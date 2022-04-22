Actors Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal will be seen sharing space in a music video of singer Afsana Khan's new song Bechari. Taking to Instagram, Karan unveiled the track's first poster, in which he can be seen as a sultan while Divya looks gorgeous yet emotional in a black dress. Mami Alia Bhatt Grateful for Warm Welcome From Her Niece Samara Sahni.

"Gear up for our heart-touching melody 'Bechari' ft. yours truly & the stunning Divya Agarwal! Releasing soon on the Times Music YouTube Channel," Karan shared the update. The song's announcement has left Karan and Divya's fans excited. One For The Road: Succession Star Nicholas Braun Teams Up With Spider Man No Way Home Co-Producer Chris Buongiorno For HBO Series.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

"Oh My God! Can't wait," a netizen commented. "Karan, you are looking so goood," another one wrote. "jaldiiii release karo jaldi," a social media user commented. Prior to 'Bechari', Karan was featured alongside his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in Yasser Desai's song 'Rula Deti Hai'. On the other hand, Divya enthralled the audience with her chemistry with Asim Riaz in 'Dur Hua' track.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)