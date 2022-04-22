Succession star Nicholas Braun is teaming up with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producer Chris Buongiorno to develop a series based on a band for HBO. According to Variety, the half hour series is titled One for the Road. Wonder Twins: KJ Apa and Isabel May To Play Lead in DC’s Live-Action HBO Max Film.

Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series and also serve as as executive producers. The show is described as a candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s. The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s DC Movie to Arrive on HBO Max on April 18.

Braun is best known for his work on the hit HBO series Succession, on which he essays the role of Cousin Greg. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the show in 2020.

