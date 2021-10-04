Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): On the occasion of her sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor revealed an interesting tidbit about the birthday girl.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena recalled how Soha washed her chicken in a glass of water in order to remove the extra spices during their vacation in the Maldives.

"From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi," she wrote.

Kareena also posted a picture from Soha and Kunal Kemmu's wedding. In the image, Kareena can be seen sharing smiles with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal.

"Happy birthday, sister-in-law ... lots of love always. P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now #OldIsGold," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2022. (ANI)

