Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photos from the sets of the film 'Chameli' as she paid tributes to the filmmaker Pritish Nandy who passed away on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the film 'Chameli' in which she was seen conversing with Pritish Nandy who was the producer of the movie.

In the photos, Kareena is seen sitting on a chair while being dressed in a red saree and lipstick. The pictures had a folded hand emoji and an infinite symbol.

In another snap, the 'Jab We Met' actress was seen showing a 'thumbs up' sign towards the camera.

Along with Kareena, several other Bollywood celebs paid their heartfelt condolences to the filmmaker Pritish Nandy for his contribution to the film industry.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share an emotional note, remembering Nandy as one of his closest friends.

"Deeply, deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends, #PritishNandy! An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker, and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared many things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had ever come across. Always larger than life. I learned so many things from him. Of late, we didn't meet much, but there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and, more importantly, #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of yaaron ka yaar! I will miss you and our times together, my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," read the actor's post.

Actor Sayani Gupta, who worked with Nandy in 'Four More Shots Please!', penned a lengthy note on Instagram in fond memory of the late director.

"The youngest guy in the room, the most articulate and brilliant. Always smiling, always warm and with that glint in his eyes. He loved a good conversation. He loved Bong women. And I knew he loved me. He would always express his love & never shied away from appreciating the people around him. There are very few people who are this magnetic," she wrote.

Sayani added, "An absolute stalwart. A true visionary. A rock star feminist who has created some of the most iconic women characters for cinema. I thought of him a lot when his very close friend Mr. Ratan Tata passed away recently. How he must be holding up. Cannot believe he left us so soon.

The head of our family just left us. Hasn't sunk in. I am grateful for his grace, wisdom & the moments spent under his light. A deep deep loss. Love to his and our family."

Remembering Nandy, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Instagram wrote,

"Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other. I still remember a bold Illustrated Weekly cover shoot he planned-when I felt uncomfortable, he scrapped it immediately, saying, 'If you're not happy, I won't publish it' That gesture marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship built on trust and respect. My heart goes out to his family. I'll always miss his presence, his voice, and the fearless spirit he brought to everything he did."

Actor Sanjay Dutt described Nandy as a "true creative genius". "A true creative genius and a kind soul . You will be missed sir," he posted on Instagram.

Pritish Nandy breathed his last South Mumbai residence on Wednesday, January 8. He was 73.

Pritish Nandy was a celebrated journalist but also hosted a popular talk show, 'The Pritish Nandy Show', on Doordarshan in the 1990s, where he interviewed several celebrities. As a film producer, Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like 'Kaante', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', and 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'.

He also produced the web series 'Four More Shots Please!' and 'Modern Love Mumbai' under his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications. (ANI)

