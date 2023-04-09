Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Sunday, shared some glimpses from her Easter celebration with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on...always ..."

Also Read | Kathryn Hahn Talks About Her Hollywood Fame, Says 'I Feel like a Normal Person'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0A_xzyJHQ/

In the first two pictures, Taimur, Jeh and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya could be seen wearing bunny paper plate hats.

Also Read | Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley: Lara Dutta Talks About Working with Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj, Calls It 'Dream Come True'.

In the last picture, actor Saif Ali Khan could be seen posing with his son Taimur and donning a paper plate hat.

Soon after the 'Heroine' actor shared the pics, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Karisma Kapoor commented, "Sooo cute missed being with all the bunnies."

"Happy Easter," a user commented.

Another fan wrote, "So sweet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)