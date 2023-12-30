Actor Kareena Kapoor's Instagram game is quite quirky. On Friday, she shared a post on Instagram that left netizens in splits. "I'm at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you're absolutely correct, enjoy," the post read. Seems like Kareena is also at a similar stage of her life as she captioned it as "2024 Mantra." She added a playful touch to the caption with a black heart, rolling on the floor laughing, and thumbs-up emojis. Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to bid adieu to 2023 by spending time with her family at scenic locations in Europe. The Jab We Met star is currently in Switzerland. She recently shared pictures from her snowy trip. In the first photo, Kareena can be seen taking a picture of the mountains from her window. She captioned it, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." Next, she posted a stunning glimpse of the location and wrote, "Find your light." Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics From Her Switzerland Trip, Actress Says ‘This Is How We Keep Warm in Snow’ (View Pics).

In the third picture, Kareena was seen posing with Natasha Poonawalla, and the caption read, "This is how we keep warm in the snow." Recently, Kareena, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, jetted off to London to celebrate Christmas. Kareena shared stunning images of her hubby Saif and son Taimur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The images showed Taimur and his father, Saif Ali Khan, enjoying a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Husband Saif Ali Khan Is Her ‘Life’, Reveals Her Favourite Memory With Him In KWK 8 (Watch Video).

View Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta Story:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

View Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her Mantra for 2024:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her 'mantra' for 2024; wishes to stay away from argumentshttps://t.co/tz8pWLp5XF — Zaheer (@ZaheerManda) December 29, 2023

In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.