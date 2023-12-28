Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Husband Saif Ali Khan Is Her ‘Life’, Reveals Her Favourite Memory With Him In KWK 8 (Watch Video)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan emotionally expressed her deep connection with husband Saif Ali Khan, calling him her entire universe on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Sharing a cherished memory, she recalled their first meeting during a Ladakh shoot, featured in the heartwarming episode now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

TV IANS| Dec 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Husband Saif Ali Khan Is Her ‘Life’, Reveals Her Favourite Memory With Him In KWK 8 (Watch Video)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has poured her heart out and shared how her whole life revolves around her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The Asoka actress also revealed her favourite memory with her better half. Saif appeared with his mother Sharmila Tagore on the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, where viewers witnessed a slice-of-life kind of conversation. Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Special Connection With Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Says 'He Is My Universe and My Eyes Lit Up Everytime I See Him' During KWK S8 Episode (Watch Video).

One significant highlight from the episode was the video of the family members that was played. Particularly, what Kareena said about her husband Saif left many hearts melting. While talking about Saif, Kareena poured her heart out and teared up, saying, "He is my entire being, my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life."

Watch This Video Of Kareena From KWK 8

 

View this post on Instagram

TV IANS| Dec 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Husband Saif Ali Khan Is Her ‘Life’, Reveals Her Favourite Memory With Him In KWK 8 (Watch Video)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has poured her heart out and shared how her whole life revolves around her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The Asoka actress also revealed her favourite memory with her better half. Saif appeared with his mother Sharmila Tagore on the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, where viewers witnessed a slice-of-life kind of conversation. Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Special Connection With Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Says 'He Is My Universe and My Eyes Lit Up Everytime I See Him' During KWK S8 Episode (Watch Video).

One significant highlight from the episode was the video of the family members that was played. Particularly, what Kareena said about her husband Saif left many hearts melting. While talking about Saif, Kareena poured her heart out and teared up, saying, "He is my entire being, my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life."

Watch This Video Of Kareena From KWK 8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Talking about her first-ever meeting with the Dil Chahta Hai actor, the Bodyguard actress revealed in the video: "My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. We were shooting in Ladakh, and he was sitting shirtless on top of the vanity van. Koffee with Karan 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bollywood Karan Johar Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan ILatest News Koffee With Karan Season 8 KWK 8 Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan latest news Sharmila Tagore
You might also like
Year Ender 2023: From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!
Bollywood

Year Ender 2023: From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!
Year Ender 2023: From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!
Bollywood

Year Ender 2023: From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!
Year Ender 2023: From Deepika Padukone's Oscars Outfit to Alia Bhatt's Attire at NMACC Launch, Check Out Best Celeb Looks of this Year
Fashion

Year Ender 2023: From Deepika Padukone's Oscars Outfit to Alia Bhatt's Attire at NMACC Launch, Check Out Best Celeb Looks of this Year
Christmas 2023: From 'Jingle Jingle' to 'It's The Time To Disco,' 5 Bollywood Songs Perfect For an Xmas Party!
Bollywood

Christmas 2023: From 'Jingle Jingle' to 'It's The Time To Disco,' 5 Bollywood Songs Perfect For an Xmas Party!
Christmas 2023 Fashion Ideas: Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red Dresses To Wear On This Special Day
Fashion

Christmas 2023 Fashion Ideas: Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red Dresses To Wear On This Special Day
Google Trends Google Trends
Vijayakanth
500K+ searches
Dean Elgar
200K+ searches
Captain Vijayakanth
50K+ searches
Everton vs Man City
50K+ searches
Ratan Tata
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
Vijayakanth
500K+ searches
Dean Elgar
200K+ searches
Captain Vijayakanth
50K+ searches
Everton vs Man City
50K+ searches
Ratan Tata
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma