Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Husband Saif Ali Khan Is Her ‘Life’, Reveals Her Favourite Memory With Him In KWK 8 (Watch Video)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has poured her heart out and shared how her whole life revolves around her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The Asoka actress also revealed her favourite memory with her better half. Saif appeared with his mother Sharmila Tagore on the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, where viewers witnessed a slice-of-life kind of conversation. Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Special Connection With Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Says 'He Is My Universe and My Eyes Lit Up Everytime I See Him' During KWK S8 Episode (Watch Video).

One significant highlight from the episode was the video of the family members that was played. Particularly, what Kareena said about her husband Saif left many hearts melting. While talking about Saif, Kareena poured her heart out and teared up, saying, "He is my entire being, my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life."

Watch This Video Of Kareena From KWK 8

Talking about her first-ever meeting with the Dil Chahta Hai actor, the Bodyguard actress revealed in the video: "My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. We were shooting in Ladakh, and he was sitting shirtless on top of the vanity van. Koffee with Karan 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

