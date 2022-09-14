Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have time and again given us major sister goals and Wednesday was no different.

The two sisters decided to drive away mid-week blues by meeting each other at their father Randhir Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The two were spotted by the paparazzi as they exited the building. The siblings looked their best in casual attires.

Also Read | Kabir Khan Receives Sweet Birthday Wish From Wife Mini Mathur as She Shares a Rare Pic From the Flight.

Kareena also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Lolo (Karimsa's nickname).

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena dropped a photo of her 'homie' who is none other than Karisma.

Also Read | Everything Everywhere All at Once Movie Review: Michelle Yeoh Knocks It Out of the Multiverse In This High-Concept Sci-Fi Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dressed in a loose t-shirt and denim combo, Karisma looked as stylish as ever. She looked in a lazy mood as she sat and sipped her water on a couch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

She also has started preparing for Hansal Mehta's film. On the other hand, her sister Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)